Catch up on the Latest News

Suspect Arrested in Abandoned Building Fire Near Campus

January 28, 2017

By Sean Roney

A view from the Chapman Science Academic Center, with the fire’s smoke in the distance and the Promontory dorms in the foreground. Photo by Sean Roney.

Plumes of dark smoke towered over the edge of Cal State Monterey Bay and the city of Marina as an abandoned structure went up in flames at around 4:40 p.m. The fire was in the 800 block of Hayes Cir., an area of abandoned houses in the former Fort Ord property along Imjin Parkway and California Ave. Units from Marina Police Department and Marina Fire Department responded to the burning duplex, where they reported finding the building enveloped in flames and thick smoke. Marina Fire, with the help of Presidio of Monterey Fire Department, Monterey Fire Department, Seaside Fire Department, and North Monterey County Fire Department worked together to extinguish the fire by 8:15 p.m.

Kevin Hall. Source: Marina Police Department.

Marina Police said an officer later responded to an unrelated call, where two subjects had been seen walking away from the fire’s location. Marina police said the officer noticed the subjects were short of breath and sweating, and then proceeded to contact the individuals and found their statements were inconsistent. The suspicion caused the officer to ask further questions, leading to a confession from the two subjects about being involved in the structure fire and possible arson.

Kevin Anthony Hall, 23, of Marina, was taken into custody for involvement in the fire. He was book into Monterey County Jail. The other subject was a juvenile and was released after Marina police determined that juvenile had no direct involvement in setting the fire.
The Marina Police Department issued a reminder that the abandoned buildings on the former Fort Ord land are private property, trespassing in or around the buildings is prohibited, and that the city will seek prosecution of anyone found in or around the buildings.

